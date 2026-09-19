Two Deported Child Sex Predators Busted Illegally Re-Entering the U.S. After Deportation (

Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass nabbed two convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States in less than one week. In each case, the agents discovered the two had been previously deported from the United States after being convicted of sex crimes against children.

On September 6, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station were patrolling the banks of the Rio Grande when they encountered two illegal aliens attempting to elude apprehension. After arresting the pair, agents conducted a biometric search of criminal databases on the pair and determined one of the individuals was a previously convicted sex offender.

Johan Alexander Moncada-Narvaez, a 40-year-old Venezuelan national, was determined by the agents to have been convicted of charges related to prostitution and electronic solicitation involving a 14-year-old girl in Moorhead, Minnesota in October 2025. According to court records, the minor child victim reported Moncada-Narvaez had sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion and had given the victim money after the assaults, threatening her with violence if she reported it.

According to a report in The Watch MN, Moncada-Narvaez received a suspended sentence after being convicted in Clay County District Court of Prostitution-Engaging a 14- to 15-year-old- and felony electronic solicitation of a child after entering an Alford Plea. Moncada-Narvaez received credit for 258 days served in the Clay County Jail at the time of conviction in July 2026. According to the Border Patrol, Moncada-Narvaez was deported from the United States on August 7.

After waiting less than one month to attempt a return to the United States, Moncada-Narvaez now faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for illegally reentering the United States as an aggravated felon.

Just three days after Moncada-Narvaez’ arrest, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station were patrolling a rural ranch not far from the border when they arrested two illegal aliens. Upon further investigation, one of the illegal aliens, Jose Enrique Vasquez-Nicolas, a 31-year-old Mexican national, was determined to be a convicted sex offender.

According to the Border Patrol, Vasquez-Nicolas was convicted in 2020 in Castro County, Texas, of indecency with a child and sentenced to five years’ confinement. Vasquez-Nicolas is a registered sex offender in Texas whose photo and conviction details appear on the state’s Sex Offender Database. According to state records, the victim in Vasquez’ case is a 16-year-old female.

After serving his sentence, Vasquez-Nicolas was deported to Mexico on June 28, 2026. Within three months, Vasquez-Nicolas would attempt to return to the United States illegally without success. As a returning aggravated felon, Vasquez-Nicolas faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 (reentry after deportation), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good commented on the arrests, saying, “Child sex offenders who repeatedly cross our borders are an imminent threat to our communities. U.S. Border Patrol agents are our safeguard against this menace.”

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers remove the “worst of the worst” offenders, the Border Patrol faces the daunting challenge of making sure they do not successfully re-enter the United States. Agents in the Del Rio Sector are finding more illegal aliens attempting to return as time passes.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Cuban national after he entered the United States illegally near El Indio, Texas in late August. In that case, agents discovered the illegal alien, Alberto Betancourt-Osorio, was previously convicted of sex offenses related to children in Florida and had an extensive immigration record as well.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.