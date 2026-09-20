Protests Erupt in Austin After ICE Officer Reportedly Shoots, Wounds Fleeing Illegal Alien

Protests broke out in the Texas Capital City on Sunday after an ICE officer reportedly shot a fleeing illegal alien. According to the Austin police chief, City Councilman Mike Siefel made false allegations about the circumstances, saying the ICE officer fired five times through the car’s windshield. Facts surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that an ICE officer shot and wounded an illegal alien from Venezuela, Fox News reported on Sunday afternoon. Police Chief Lisa Davis and Austin-Travis County EMS Director Robert Lickritz confirmed that an ICE officer was involved in the shooting that left the man wounded and in “serious, but stable condition” at a local trauma center.

Chief Davis told reporters on Sunday that the illegal alien fled from the ICE officers prior to the shooting. She added that ICE officials have not confirmed this.

“From what I’m hearing, there was a small foot pursuit,” Davis told reporters. “But again, this is all very preliminary.”

However, a video posted on social media by a passerby appears to show an ICE officer’s vehicle nose-to-nose with another vehicle. As what appears to be an ICE officer exits his vehicle and approaches the passenger side window, multiple gunshots can be heard. The driver attempts to drive away and stops before reaching the intersection.

A second video appears to have been captured moments later from the opposite vantage point. In this video, the driver of the damaged blue sedan can be seen sitting in his seat while the ICE officer walks from his SUV back to the subject’s vehicle. The officer appears to be calling for assistance for the wounded man.

The blue sedan is heavily damaged on the passenger side, and what appear to be two bullet holes can be seen in the rear passenger window.

Protesters promptly arrived on the scene and confronted officers attempting to conduct a preliminary investigation. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded and deployed pepper spray to maintain control of the scene, Nick Sortor reported.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Officials have not released the Venezuelan man’s identity but said an immigration judge issued a final order of removal against him.

It is unclear whether the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.

The incident will likely be investigated by the FBI and Texas Rangers. ICE will also likely conduct an internal investigation to determine whether proper procedures were followed by the officer involved in the shooting.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. Additional information may emerge which could change or add to the facts in this article.