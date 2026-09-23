Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Crushing, Torturing, Sexually Abusing Little Animals

A woman in Lubbock, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court to 11 counts of Animal Crushing. Police began an investigation into the woman’s bizarre behavior after finding a photo of her engaging in lewd sexual acts with a dog.

Court documents described by EverythingLubbock.com said 24-year-old Laura Russell engaged in animal crushing and sexual abuse of small animals. The charge alleged that she purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected an animal to serious bodily injury.

The local news outlet reported that police detained Russell after receiving a report from the Lubbock Animal Shelter. The group reported they received an email in February that included a photo of a woman “engaging in lewd sexual acts with a dog.” Police identified the woman as Laura Russell, a Lubbock resident. Police used a distinctive tattoo on her hand in the photo to identify the suspect.

Because of the nature of the offenses, the FBI joined the investigation. As she traveled through Arkansas, she was detained, and her phone was seized, the article states. The FBI obtained a search warrant for the phone.

The investigation alleged that Russell deliberately engaged in animal crushing and the sexual abuse of dogs. Investigators found 11 files documenting her behavior.

Russell pleaded guilty to 11 counts of Animal Crushing on Monday, the article states. She now awaits a sentencing hearing where she faces up to 77 years in prison.

KCBD 11 in Lubbock reported that the woman used Snapchat to create and distribute the videos. The videos showed the dogs trying to get away from Russell or showing signs of aggression toward her.

The federal grand jury returned indictments that included charges of creating animal crush videos, distribution of animal crush videos, and transportation of obscene materials. While she faces up to 77 years in prison under the plea agreement, there is another case for bestiality pending in the 99th District Court of Lubbock County, Texas. Prosecutors recommended that the sentence of the federal case should run concurrently with the state punishment, if she is convicted. The remaining federal charges are being dismissed in consideration of her plea agreement.