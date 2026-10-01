Texas, Feds Stop Planned Terror Attack on Capitol in Austin

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked frantically to locate and arrest a suspect connected to a “credible threat” to attack the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas on October 1. The suspect, 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr., was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a DPS SWAT team located him at his residence in Converse, a suburban city 13 miles northeast of San Antonio.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the agency received information concerning a person threatening to attack the Texas State Capitol on Thursday, October 1, 2026. After deeming the threat credible, DPS personnel worked with the FBI to investigate the circumstances and identify the suspect.

After tracking down leads from the limited information provided, Texas DPS, with the assistance of the FBI, determined the suspect’s identity and whereabouts. Caldera was taken into custody without incident.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott commented on the early Wednesday arrest in a social media post lauding the efforts of DPS and FBI agents who worked to stop the threat, saying, “Texas DPS and the FBI stopped a planned attack on the Texas Capitol. Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol. Thank you, TxDPS, for a job well done.”

As a precaution, DPS increased security at the Capitol on Wednesday as the investigation remains ongoing. Although few details have been released regarding the nature or motive of the attack, a report by NBC 5 DFW alleges a friend of Caldera told DPS investigators Caldera told him, “I am going to the Capitol, and I am going to shoot it up.” Arrest documents state the acquaintance was also told that Caldera was angry at AIPAIC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), adding, “these people have to be exterminated.”

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed the comments of Governor Abbott on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, posting, “Outstanding work by @TxDPS. Proud of our @FBISanAntonio team for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our state and local partners. Within HOURS of tip, @TxDPS had the main suspect in custody with @FBISanAntonio and local law enforcement assisting.”

Caldera was transported to the Bexar County Jail after being charged with terroristic threat against a public servant. Texas Department of Public Safety updated his detention status in a late Wednesday night statement that reads, “Benny Caldera was arrested late this evening by the FBI at the Bexar Co. Jail to face additional federal charges in connection with a possible planned attack at the Texas State Capitol. Caldera Jr. was then released from the Bexar Co. Jail into federal custody, where he will remain. He is not out on bond. At this time, there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the Texas State Capitol. DPS will continue an increased posture at the Texas Capitol and encourages ALL Texans to remain vigilant.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.