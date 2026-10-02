Teacher Killed in Terror-Style Attack in Mexican Border State School

Two hooded men carrying various makeshift explosives and knives stormed a school in the border state of Coahuila, unleashing a wave of terror, killing one teacher and injuring several others before they were stopped.

The attack took place on Thursday morning at a middle school in a rural community near Torreon in the border state of Coahuila. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila state authorities, the attack appears to have been carried out by two former students who had a grudge against the school. A female teacher, who was also the school’s assistant principal, died in the attack; three other students sustained various injuries in the attack, including one who is listed as critical.

Preliminary information points to the two men following a teacher into the school and hiding in the bathroom area until the school bell rang, at which point they began their attack using makeshift explosive devices and Molotov cocktails as well as various large knives. The attack ended when a group of teachers was able to wrestle the students down and hold them until authorities arrived.

The two individuals are currently in the custody of the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the attack, said state Attorney General Federico Fernandez in a prepared statement provided to Breitbart Texas.

“These two former students arrived and attacked the administrative authorities of the institution,” Fernandez said. “As well as (also attacking) some students, sadly the assistant principal lost her life. Evidently, this is a brutal aggression.”

Fernandez said that preliminary information points to the attack being targeted in nature and related to the two former students holding a grudge against the school.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.