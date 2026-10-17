New Mexico Man Ran Drug Trafficking Group from Mexican Prison, Say U.S. Feds

U.S. federal prosecutors revealed that a man from New Mexico continued to operate a drug distribution ring in the United States while serving time in a Mexican prison on drug charges.

This week, federal prosecutors announced criminal charges against 34-year-old Felix Anthony Salazar III. Prosecutors also obtained indictments for several others already in custody. Late last week, Salazar turned himself in to federal authorities at an international port of entry in El Paso, after being released from Mexican prison.

The case against Salazar and his group began in September 2025, when a task force in New Mexico began an investigation into a drug group that was moving drugs smuggled from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Prosecutors allege the group was moving shipments of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors allege that from his prison cell in Mexico, Salazar was able to coordinate the sale and delivery of one kilogram of meth in September 2025, where he had 28-year-old Yadira Lizett Lizcano drive a 16-year-old teenage male who acted as the delivery man for the drugs. The buyer was an undercover agent who paid $3,800 for the drug package.

Less than two weeks later, authorities set up a second controlled buy. Salazar once again coordinated the sale and delivery of half a kilogram of meth for $1,800, federal indictments revealed. According to prosecutors, Salazar had Moses Andrew Gonzales and Martha Janeth Grijalva Fierro, both 36 years old, deliver the drugs to an undercover agent.

A week later, the task force brokered a third deal where Salazar allegedly sold them a package of meth and fentanyl pills for $2,000. In that incident, Salazar had 31-year-old Suleima Eidali Miranda direct the undercover agents to a house for the drug sale.

Federal authorities have since arrested all of the named individuals in the case and have charged them with various drug conspiracy charges.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.