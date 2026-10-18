WATCH: Texas Governor Gets Gluten-Free Reporter to Chug Beer — Talks Faith, Grit After Paralyzing Accident

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) showed his natural Lone Star hospitality and unyielding grit in a newly released TMZ video, trading weekday political combat for a candid, unscripted conversation about faith, fitness, and overcoming a life-altering accident.

Filmed when TMZ DC’s Jacob Wasserman visited the historic Texas Governor’s Mansion in Austin, the clip reveals a side of the conservative powerhouse the legacy media rarely highlights: his sharp wit, genuine warmth, sense of humor, deep faith, and the tough work ethic that has defined him since a tree fell on him in 1984, leaving him paralyzed.

During a visit to the Austin historic residence for a University of Texas pre-game gathering, Abbott immediately offered the entertainment reporter a “brewski”—a Texas icon, Shiner Bock.

Wasserman, who normally sticks to a strict gluten-free diet, hesitated over the governor’s offer. Abbott pressed with good-natured persistence until the reporter downed it.

“History was made,” the governor quipped, drawing laughs from participants gathered in the mansion’s front yard.

The conversation shifted from lighthearted banter to an inspiring look at the Governor’s personal resilience. Wasserman asked Abbott directly about how he became paraplegic and how he managed to handle the physical reality of life in a wheelchair.

Abbott recounted the freak July 1984 accident that changed his life forever. At 26, while out for an afternoon jog in Houston during a break from bar exam prep, a massive oak tree suddenly snapped and crashed down onto his back.

The impact crushed his vertebrae, broke his ribs, damaged vital organs, and left him permanently paralyzed from the waist down—requiring surgeons to permanently fuse two steel rods into his spine.

Rather than dwell on the tragedy, Abbott framed it as a test he refused to fail. “It shows that even an accident like that does not slow you down,” he said. “It was after that I went on to become governor of the great state of Texas.”

When Wasserman pressed on, “Walk me through mentally: how do you get past that and also go lead a very ambitious career?”

Abbott was direct about the struggle and the choice that followed. “It’s an enormous mental challenge… you’re stuck in a quagmire for a while, but you deal with it understanding that either you stay stuck or you move forward.”

“I chose to move forward,” Abbott explained. “Every step of the way, I met with success.”

“One thing I did: I worked hard,” he continued. “If you work hard in life, it often leads to good results.”

He also described the physical demands of governing while managing daily life in a wheelchair, noting that he maintains an intense upper-body workout routine rooted in his earlier competitive athletic background.

The same refusal to quit has marked every stage of the Texas Governor’s public life. After the accident, he passed the bar, served as a trial judge, sat on the Texas Supreme Court, and won a statewide election as attorney general. He is currently serving his third term as governor, having been elected in November 2014.

The exchange underscores what Abbott’s supporters have long pointed to: a leader who meets adversity with both personal warmth and relentless forward motion. In a media environment often quick to reduce conservatives to caricatures, the TMZ visit offered a straightforward look at the man who runs the nation’s second-largest state while living with the consequences of a single afternoon in 1984—and who treats the whole story as proof that setbacks do not have the final word.

Lana Shadwick is a contributing writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She is a trial and appellate lawyer specializing in family law and criminal defense in East Texas. Previously, she served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Harris County, Texas.