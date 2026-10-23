Cartel Gunmen Shoot Up Bus Full of Students in Mexico

A group of cartel gunmen fired into a passing bus loaded with students in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, spreading terror among the local community. The driver sustained shrapnel injuries. The students were unharmed.

The attack took place on Thursday morning, when a green public transportation bus was transporting students in the town of Escuinapa, Sinaloa. According to information released by the Sinaloa government, the attack targeted the bus driver. The vehicle was full of students from a local junior high on their way to school.

The gunmen walked up to the bus and began firing; however, the driver was able to drive away towards a military checkpoint down the road, where he sought help. Mexican military forces.

Users on social media shared videos of the attack that were recorded by passengers and captured the terror of the moment.

Mexican authorities carried out a search operation in an attempt to locate the gunmen but were not successful.

The shooting comes at a time when Sinaloa continues to be ground zero for a fierce turf war between two rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. As Breitbart Texas reported, the Chapitos faction has been waging a fierce turf war against Los Mayos factions that has claimed thousands of lives and led to thousands more forced disappearances.

Despite large-scale military deployments, Mexico’s government has been impotent in stopping the cartel violence that has terrorized Sinaloa.

The issue in Sinaloa is further complicated by a criminal indictment filed by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year against Sinaloa’s governor, accusing him of working for Los Chapitos. The indictment charges Governor Ruben Rocha Moya with drug trafficking conspiracy and weapons charges. As Breitbart Texas has reported, rather than helping with arrests and extraditions, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly defended Rocha Moya, who is from her same political party, and claimed there is no evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.