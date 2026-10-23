DHS: ‘ZERO Chance’ of Latest Caravan Migrants Being Allowed into U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security has a message for the latest caravan of approximately 400 to 700 migrants headed north from Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas. “There is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States,” DHS officials posted in a social media post on X on Wednesday, adding, “We will protect our borders–America is a nation, not an economic zone.”

The migrant caravan, composed mostly of Central American migrants left Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala on Tuesday. Initially calling itself “Caravana Sin Fronteras”, or “Caravan Without Borders”, the group took on the name “Fe y Esperanza #2”, or “Faith and Hope #2”, paying homage to an earlier caravan dissolved by Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM).

As reported by Breitbart Texas, many in the group, according to some reports, intend to posture themselves near the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes that a Democratic win in the midterms might signal a return to a less secure border. Estimates vary on the size of the caravan with reports indicating there are between 400 and 700 migrants, hailing mostly from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, with smaller numbers from Nicaragua, Haiti, Venezuela, and Cuba.

The group encountered its share of difficulties reaching southern Mexico that included facing financial hardship, inclement weather, and the long walks between cities in Central America. The journey by foot was especially difficult for the oldest and youngest members of the group. The group is also finding similar hardships in Mexico.

According to a report by La Jornada, a daily Spanish-language newspaper published in Mexico City, the migrants walked north from the border on Tuesday night facing an intense storm that soaked their belongings. Many took refuge at a park in the city of Huehuetan, laying out clothing items to dry. The group departed Huehuetan after resting most of the day and reached Huixtla after facing another round of heavy rains.

Thus far, the migrants have managed to walk approximately 30 miles from the Mexico-Guatemala border city of Tapachula. According to La Jornada, the group is asking for public support from the government of Mexico to continue their journey, with one Honduran migrant telling the outlet, “We ask the government if they can support us with a little food, diapers for the children, or public bathrooms because here, they are very expensive, they are charging us 20 pesos just to go and urinate.”

Julio Rosas, an independent journalist who publishes at MostlyPeaceful.media, spoke with some members of the caravan who say they are hopeful Democrats win the midterms. The testimony provided by the members of the caravan lays bare the purpose for entry is far from any qualifying hardships that might bolster an asylum claim.

The Honduran migrant interviewed by La Jornada plainly stated, “We would rather die on the road than stay in our country starving. We prefer to fight until we reach our goal, God permitting, to reach the United States.” The Honduran migrant echoed other reports concerning the importance of the midterm election outcome in the United States on the migrants saying the November elections could change the political climate that currently makes reaching the United States difficult.

Some within the latest caravan are also reported to be migrants who have been deported in recent months. Migrants in this category face stiff criminal penalties for entering the United States after a formal removal. The offense is considered a felony under federal law and can result in fines and imprisonment from up to two years for a first offense to up to 20 years for those with an aggravated felony conviction on their record.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.