Fights Erupt Within U.S.-Bound Migrant Caravan as Northward Trek Moves Slowly Through Mexico

The latest migrant caravan, “Fe y Esperanza #2” is making made very little progress in its trek to reach the United States-Mexico border. At least four members of the caravan have been injured in fights that broken out within the group. Although no serious injuries have been reported, the incidents required the intervention of police and emergency personnel.

According to a report by La Jornada, a daily Spanish-language newspaper published in Mexico City, the caravan is currently moving toward Pijijiapan, Chiapas, having only managed to walk fewer than 90 miles over the last eight days. The group left the Mexican border city of Tapachula, Chiapas, on October 20 and has been plagued by foul weather throughout the walk along the southern coastal highway in Chiapas.

According to La Jornada, while the caravan was resting in the municipality of Mapastepec, Chiapas, an alcohol-fueled fight broke out between migrants leaving Marvin Najera, a Honduran national, with knife wounds. Najera was treated by emergency medical authorities for the injuries.

After the caravan departed Mapastepec on the coastal highway towards Pijijiapan, another physical altercation between members of the caravan. This left another Central American migrant with hand injuries requiring medical attention from Mexico’s Civil Protection officials.

The fights come after earlier disputes that broke out between several members of the caravan, now estimated to be at least 500 strong.

On Monday, a group of migrants attacked Jose Ramirez, a Honduran national. Ramirez, according to La Jornada, sustained back injuries in the attack that resulted in the arrest of a Venezuelan national. Ramirez was treated by emergency medical authorities but did not require hospitalization.

Just days earlier in Huixtla, another fight broke out between several members of the caravan who had been consuming alcohol. This left one more migrant injured. The injuries reported were not serious enough to require any medical attention.

Most of the group began the trek that originated in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, several weeks ago, calling themselves “Caravana sin Fronteras.” The group changed their name to “Fe y Esperanza #2” upon departing Tapachula. As reported by Breitbart Texas, many in the group intend to stage near the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes that a Democratic win in the midterms might signal a return to a less secure border.

The incidents have caused several members of the group to speak out requesting that Mexican authorities provide better security for the migrants traveling within the caravan. The request for added security comes after the group asked for public support from the government of Mexico earlier in the journey.

One Honduran migrant told La Jornada, “We ask the government if they can support us with a little food, diapers for the children, or public bathrooms because here, they are very expensive, they are charging us 20 pesos just to go and urinate.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on the social media platform X saying the caravan faced little chance of entering the United States. The message posted on October 21 read, “There is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States.” In a social media post on X on Wednesday, the agency added, “We will protect our borders–America is a nation, not an economic zone.”

Some within the latest caravan are reported to be migrants who have been deported in recent months. Migrants in this category face stiff criminal penalties for entering the United States after a formal removal. The offense is considered a felony under federal law and can result in fines and imprisonment of up to two years for a first offense and up to 20 years for those with an aggravated felony conviction on their record.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.