ICE Arrests 417 Illegal Aliens Per Day in ‘Lone Star Mission’ in Texas

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested at least 4,170 illegal aliens during a ten-day mission across the state of Texas. The arrests secured during the Lone Star Mission operation included murderers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, and alien smugglers, officials stated.

In a joint announcement in Dallas, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was joined by field office directors from Enforcement and Removal Operations in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Harlingen, and El Paso.

“Lone Star Mission has been an incredible success, with the brave patriots of ICE arresting more than 4,100 illegal aliens across the state of Texas in ten days,” said Secretary Mullin. “Thanks to Texas law enforcement and our federal partners, over the course of this operation, we arrested murderers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, and alien smugglers.”

DHS officials released the following examples of those arrested:

Javier Hernandez Alcon, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported TWICE previously, arrested by ICE in Liberty on October 20. His criminal history includes convictions for burglary (forced entry into a residence) and illegal reentry, and an arrest for capital murder. Orlando Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in Dallas on October 24. His criminal history includes convictions for felony intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated. Ramon Antonio Martinez, an illegal alien from Honduras, arrested by ICE in Houston on October 23. He is wanted in his home country in connection with the alleged killing of a Honduran man alongside two other suspects. Gerardo Daniel Rivera-Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, arrested by ICE in Zapata County on October 24. His criminal history includes convictions for felony sexual assault and illegal re-entry. Victor Manuel Macias-Castro, an illegal alien from Mexico and La Linea Cartel member, arrested by ICE in El Paso on October 22. His criminal history includes convictions for conspiracy to enter, transport, or harbor aliens, illegal entry, and illegal re-entry.

“This operation shows exactly how important our state and local partnerships are for protecting American communities,” Secretary Mullin concluded. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been fully unleashed to go after criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again.”