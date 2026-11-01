Mexican Border State Government Confirms Its Cops Fired the Shot that Killed Texas Girl During Cartel Shootout

The Mexican border state of Tamaulipas confirmed that police officers fired the shot that killed a seven-year-old girl from Brownsville, Texas. The little girl and her family were caught in the middle of a cartel shootout earlier this week.

The clash took place on Thursday, shortly after Mexican federal authorities arrested Axel Alfredo “Titan” Cardenas, the number two leader of the Gulf Cartel. As Breitbart Texas reported, almost immediately after the arrest, his terrorist cartel set out a large-scale rescue operation, clashing with police forces, torching vehicles, and setting up blockades all over the city.

The initial report by Breitbart Texas pointed to the Gulf Cartel having killed seven-year-old Aranza Adailini from Brownsville as she and her family drove near the Las Rusias neighborhood when their vehicle got caught in the crossfire. The family had been visiting an elderly relative that day and were headed back to Texas when the violence started.

Instead, they got caught in the shootout. Local news outlets reported that Mexican troops had fired on the family vehicle from a helicopter, apparently after they mistook the family’s truck driving away for a cartel vehicle.

On Friday, Mexico’s Navy issued a statement claiming their helicopter, which was flying in the area, had not participated in the shootout and they had not fired at the family, as had been reported by local news.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tamaulipas government issued a statement revealing that an investigation was underway into the shooting. Initial information pointed to state police officers in a state helicopter as the ones who had fired on the family vehicle, allegedly after having mistaken the vehicle for a cartel truck. The state government revealed that investigations were underway and that there would be no impunity. Government officials also confirmed that five other innocent individuals had died in a crash at the time of the gun battles.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.