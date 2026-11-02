Mexican Cartel Terrorist Sentenced to 36 Months After High-Speed Texas Alien Smuggling Crash

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A self-admitted member of the violent terrorist organization, Cartel del Noreste (CDN), received a 36-month prison sentence for conspiring to smuggle three illegal aliens. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers arrested Miguel Angel Delgado-Guzman in November 2025 after a multi-agency pursuit in South Texas ended in a rollover crash.

According to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez, Delgado-Guzman fled from law enforcement on Nov. 28, 2025. During the pursuit just south of Zapata, Texas, Delgado-Guzman’s vehicle rolled over after entering a curve at an unsafe speed.

According to Olivarez, Delgado-Guzman was arrested after fleeing the scene. Three illegal aliens trapped in the vehicle after the rollover crash were freed by responding officers. Despite the violent nature of the crash, no significant injuries were suffered by Delgado-Guzman or the occupants of the vehicle.

The three illegal aliens were transferred to Border Patrol custody. Delgado-Guzman was booked into Zapata County Regional Jail and charged with smuggling of persons, evading arrest, and resisting arrest for his role in the failed smuggling endeavor.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials announced the sentencing of Delgado-Guzman in a Friday social media post on X. According to HSI, Delgado-Guzman admitted to being a member of the Cártel del Noreste (CDN), a violent Mexico-based cartel designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of State in 2025.

The CDN, along with seven other transnational criminal organizations, was the first to be designated as FTOs by the U.S. Department of State in February 2025. The Trump administration has targeted the organization’s narcotics and alien smuggling networks and weapons trafficking operations and is using financial sanctions to attack the cartel’s multitude of money laundering enterprises.

As reported by Breitbart’s Cartel Chronicles, in the latest series of sanctions against the CDN, announced earlier in October, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned four individuals tied to the cartel and several connected companies. The CDN is known to use a myriad of businesses to launder proceeds from other illicit activities.

The group has been known to use a horse racing network, construction companies, gas companies, and casinos to mask illegal proceeds derived from fuel theft, extortion, kidnapping, and the narcotics-alien smuggling operations it is famous for.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.