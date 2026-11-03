40 Illegal Alien Truck Drivers Arrested in 72-Hour DHS Operation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of at least 40 illegal alien CDL truck drivers during a 15-state, 72-hour enforcement operation. Operation Guardian also led to the arrest of 230 illegal aliens, officials stated.

During a press conference at the headquarters of Melton Truck Lines in Tulsa, Oklahoma, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “Thanks to the hardworking patriots of ICE, and our state and local partners, Operation Guardian was an incredible success. In just three days, we arrested more than 230 illegal aliens, including over 40 illegal aliens with commercial driver’s licenses, across 15 states.”

In one interaction, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver for looking down at his cell phone while driving on October 26. The trooper ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Texas. The trooper attempted to arrest the driver, later identified as Luis Armando Garlo Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Honduras.

DHS officials said the illegal alien resisted arrest and broke the trooper’s arm before fleeing on foot. Other troopers tracked Rodriguez down and arrested him. ICE Homeland Security Investigation special agents then filed charges for assaulting, resisting, and impeding certain officers or employees.

The following day, another Oklahoma trooper disrupted a human smuggling scheme where seven illegal aliens, including an unaccompanied alien child, were found. The trooper arrested the driver, Arturo Alvarado-Islas, an illegal alien from Mexico. The trooper turned the driver and the seven illegal aliens over to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers later that day.

During the three-day operation, ICE and other law enforcement partners arrested more than 40 illegal alien truck drivers in 15 states.

“Operation Guardian proves how federal and local law enforcement can work together to get threats like these off of our roadways and protect the homeland,” Secretary Mullin stated. “Since day one, President Trump promised to Make American Roads Safe Again, and he continues to deliver for the American people. Our roads are safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheels of semi-trucks.”

DHS officials reported that since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, ICE has made nearly 4,800 CDL-related arrests and 1,233 arrests directly involving CDL holders.

Since the beginning of Operation Guardrail on September 25, ICE has arrested 303 aliens. The operation targets commercial vehicles operating in violation of U.S. laws.

The swift removal of dozens of commercial drivers operating outside federal immigration laws underscores the Trump administration’s expanding crackdown on unauthorized commercial transit and public safety risks. As Operation Guardian and broader initiatives like Operation Guardrail continue across 15 states, federal officials are signaling that highway enforcement will remain a central front in securing the border, curbing human smuggling, and protecting American roadways.