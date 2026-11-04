Blue Tsunami Hits Texas: Massive Urban Turnout Enables Democrats Sweep Statewide Executive Offices, State House; Senate Remains Red

Record-shattering voter turnout in Texas’s urban regions led Democrats to a complete sweep of statewide executive branch offices. The sweep likely led to a Democratic takeover of the Texas House. The Texas Senate may be the only Republican beachhead, but a Democratic Lt. Governor will preside over the body.

At the top of the ballot, Democrat State Representative James Talirico unseated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by 55 to 43 percent, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s unofficial results tally. The Texas Tribune reported that urban and suburban counties accounted for more than 4.2 million of Talirico’s 5.4 million votes. Rural and exurban counties tried to hold the line but could only deliver about 1.6 million votes. Talarico also carried the border counties by more than 2:1.

In Bexar County (San Antonio), Talarico captured more votes than he did in all of the rural counties, combined. He defeated Paxton by a vote of 440, 271 to 206,838, unofficial totals indicate. Texas Public Radio reported a near-50 percent voter turnout, with more than 664,000 ballots cast.

Breitbart Texas visited the Bexar County election office, where voters cast ballots on Tuesday. Voters appeared to flow smoothly into the polling site during midday. According to Michele Carew, Bexar County Elections Administrator, nearly 30,000 voters had cast their ballots by mid-morning, bringing the total to a record-breaking 503,410 in-person votes during early voting.

Bexar is one of seven Texas counties where the Department of Justice sent election monitors. According to Carew, the monitors advised her they were there because of a backlog of more than 40,000 voter registrations at the Texas Department of Public Safety and to check Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access at polling locations. Carew also said the monitors wanted to make sure appropriate language interpreters were available.

“I don’t believe that any of the observers there are trying to bring any type of intimidation or harm to our voters,” Carew told reporters during a press conference. “We want fair, free elections, and observers are part of that.”

Democrats continued to rack up victories in every statewide executive branch election. Texas Governor Greg Abbott shockingly conceded defeat Tuesday night to State Representative Gina Hinojosa. In January, she will become Texas’s first Hispanic governor and the United States’ first Latina governor.

Hinojosa garnered 52.8 percent of the more than 9.7 million votes cast in the statewide gubernatorial election, according to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State. Urban counties and Texas Border Counties delivered approximately 2.83 million of Hinojosa’s 5.2 million votes. Suburban counties split evenly, with about 1.3 million votes for Abbott and Hinojosa. Abbott handily carried the rural and exurban counties by a margin of 1.6 million to about 780,000, according to the Texas Tribune report.

In his concession speech, Governor Abbott said it was “the joy of my life to have the opportunity to be the governor of the great state of Texas.” He added that, “We are leaving Texas in far better shape than it’s ever been.”

Texas State Representative Vicki Goodwin defeated incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick by 51.7 to 45.7, the Texas Secretary of State reported.

The Texas Senate will remain a Republican-led legislative body, according to reports from the Texas Tribune. Republicans have already secured a 16-12 majority, and it appears the three remaining seats could remain in Republican hands. If that holds, the Republicans will maintain the three-fifths majority needed to stop the minority party from blocking legislation and rule changes.

Goodwin appears to be only the second Lt. Governor in Texas history to preside over a Senate controlled by the opposite party. The last time this happened was when Republicans took control of the Texas Senate in 1996 for the first time since the Civil War. The Republican majority will determine her actual power over the Texas Senate through rules it sets and negotiates. Republicans could still control key committee assignments and the legislative calendar.

It appears the Texas House of Representatives could fall under Democratic control. Currently, Democrats lead 68-56 at press time, with 26 seats still to be determined. A majority requires 76 seats.

The blue tsunami continued down the ballot with only Judge John Messinger, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9, winning a statewide elected seat.

As the dust settles on this historic election, the Lone Star State’s political landscape has been fundamentally reshaped. Driven by an unprecedented turnout in Texas’s sprawling urban hubs and shifting suburbs, the Democratic “blue tsunami” broke decades of unified Republican control over statewide offices and flipped the executive branch from top to bottom.

While Republicans preserved their majority in the Texas Senate as the sole conservative firewall in Austin, they will do so alongside a Democratic Lieutenant Governor and a newly empowered Democratic House. How the Republican-controlled Senate navigates its rules and rules of engagement against a historic Democratic executive sweep will set the stage for an unprecedented and volatile legislative session.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.