Mexican Cops Search for Child Porn in Storage Unit Belonging to Meghan Markle’s Father

Mexican authorities in the State of Baja California raided a storage unit belonging to Thomas Markle, the father of actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle and father-in-law to Prince Harry. Police said they were looking for child porn.

The raid took place over the weekend in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico’s Proceso reported. Agents with the Baja California Attorney General’s Office carried out the raid after receiving information about child porn material being stored there. During the raid, authorities seized several electronic devices and storage units and sent them to the agency’s computer labs for investigation. Authorities also found several Asian magazines that appeared to be decades old. Proceso could not confirm whether the magazines contained illicit content.

According to Proceso, the storage unit belonged to Thomas Markle, and he had been using it since 2017. The unit is a short drive from a house he had in the Baja area during his time in Mexico.

The Daily Mail first reported the case, and its reporters got access to the material before authorities. Markle allegedly stopped paying for the storage unit, and reporters accessed it through the storage company. The Daily Mail also said it had seen photographs, magazines, VHS tapes, and electronic media with child abuse material. They also claimed to have seen written information on Dark Web content. The reporters contacted the FBI, which started the investigation.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.