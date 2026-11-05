Drugs, Guns, Ammo, Cash Seized, 89 Arrested at Texas Border During Two-Week Operation Southern Surge

Federal law enforcement officials announced the results of Operation Southern Surge during a Monday press conference in Laredo, Texas. The operation was described by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a coordinated Homeland Security Task Force effort that has netted more than 1,600 pounds of drugs, 15 firearms, and over $360,000 in cash since mid-October.

According to CBP, the operation also led to 89 arrests and the seizure of more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition since October 19. Officials from CBP, ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas gathered to discuss the operation’s successes at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, CBP’s Laredo Field Office was the second-busiest region behind San Diego for narcotics seizures in fiscal year 2026.

Officials highlighted the largest seizure at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. According to CBP, a canine alerted officers to a shipment of leeks, prompting a closer examination. Officers discovered 909 cylindrical packages hidden among the produce. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a combined 1,082.47 pounds, with an estimated street value of $984,063.

At the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, CBP officers referred a vehicle to secondary inspection. Using nonintrusive inspection technology, officers detected an anomaly and found 49.3 pounds of cocaine concealed in 20 packages, the agency reported.

Laredo Field Office Director Jennifer De La O said the operation “leverages tactical intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to dismantle the trafficking infrastructure, intercept illicit supply chains, and bolster situational awareness across the southwest border.”

“International drug trafficking presents a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety, and economic stability, and our partnerships are a force multiplier in detecting these crimes and protecting the public,” De La O added.

HSI Laredo Acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge Charles Kerby commented on the operation, saying, “Securing the border requires more than making seizures or stopping a single smuggling attempt. HSI’s role is to follow the evidence, identify the people behind these crimes, and dismantle the organizations moving drugs, weapons, money, and people across the border.”

Kerby added, “Through the Homeland Security Task Force, we are working closely with CBP, DEA, the FBI, and our law enforcement partners to hold these criminal networks accountable and protect communities across the country.”

According to CBP, the Homeland Security Task Force is a whole-of-government partnership that coordinates efforts to identify, investigate, and prosecute cartels, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and drug trafficking networks operating in the United States and abroad. The task force prioritizes combating child trafficking and other crimes involving children and supports efforts to remove violent criminal aliens from the country.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.