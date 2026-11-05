U.S. Begins Cartel Drone Strikes in Former Cartel Haven Venezuela

The U.S. government stepped up its cartel fighting in Latin America with a new wave of drone strikes. This time, the attacks took place in Venezuela, a country that was a haven for drug cartels. Former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is currently sitting in a U.S. jail awaiting trial on drug charges.

The attack took place over the weekend in a rural part of Venezuela, where the U.S. military used a series of drone strikes to hit cartel operations belonging to the terrorist group National Liberation Army (ELN). The attack took place in coordination with the Venezuelan military, which moved in to secure the area. The ELN is a guerrilla group that started in Colombia and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and other countries.

The group hides under the guise of a leftist freedom-fighting group, but in reality the guerrilla has been behind some of Colombia’s worst terrorist attacks and uses drug trafficking to finance its operations.

According to local news reports, the attack killed up to 20 cartel members. Graphic videos shared on social media capture the aftermath, revealing the bodies of the dead terrorists.

The attack in Venezuela comes as the United States military has been increasing its presence in other countries that were also drug havens, such as Colombia. The U.S. effort is called the Shield of the Americas, which has recruited over a dozen Latin American countries. Venezuela is the latest to take part in operations all aimed at eradicating cartels.

As Breitbart Texas reported, in other countries, the U.S. military has not only carried out drone strikes, but troops have also carried out joint operations targeting terrorist cartel organizations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.