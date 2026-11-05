U.S.-Bound Migrant Caravan Leaving Southern Mexican Border State

The slow-moving migrant caravan calling itself “Fe y Esperanza #2” reached Arriaga, Chiapas on Tuesday and is now 14 miles from entering Oaxaca. The caravan has faced inclement weather, extreme exhaustion, and fights among the group that left the border city of Tapachula on October 20.

According to a report by La Jornada, a daily Spanish-language newspaper published in Mexico City, the caravan of mostly Central American migrants has managed to travel almost 160 miles (250 kilometers) since entering Mexico at Tapachula. According to La Jornada, approximately 500 migrants remain in the caravan that originated in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on October 13.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, at least four members of the caravan have been injured in fights that have broken out within the group as they traveled through Mexico. Although no serious injuries have been reported, the incidents required the intervention of police and emergency personnel.

The physical altercations, some requiring medical intervention by authorities, have broken out between members of the caravan. In Mapastepec, Chiapas an alcohol-fueled fight left Marvin Najera, a Honduran national, with various knife wounds.

In Pijijiapan, Chiapas, another physical altercation between members of the caravan left a Central American migrant with hand injuries requiring medical attention from Mexico’s Civil Protection officials.

The fights come after earlier disputes that broke out between several members of the caravan. Authorities have made at least one arrest related to the previous fights.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, many in the group intend to posture near the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes that a Democratic win in the midterms might signal a return to a less secure border. With that hope coming to fruition on Tuesday, the caravan will likely be even more motivated to continue its northward trek.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on the social media platform X saying the caravan faced zero chance of entering the United States. The message posted on October 21 read, “There is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States.” In a social media post on X on Wednesday, the agency added, “We will protect our borders–America is a nation, not an economic zone.”

Some within the latest caravan are reported to be migrants who have been deported in recent months. Migrants in this category face stiff criminal penalties for entering the United States after a formal removal. The offense is considered a felony under federal law and can result in fines and imprisonment of up to two years for a first offense, and up to 20 years for those with an aggravated felony conviction on their record.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.