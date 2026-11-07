U.S. Port of Entry Shuts Down After Suspect Attempts to Flee to Mexico

A man wanted in California on grand theft charges led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended at the San Ysidro port of entry as he tried to flee to Mexico. The high-speed chase and a shooting that followed forced authorities to shut down international crossings on a temporary basis.

The chaotic events unfolded on Wednesday evening, when deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office found a man with outstanding warrants from Jurupa Valley, California, for grand theft, the local Fox 5 news station reported. When authorities tried to stop him, he fled, leading to a high-speed chase that spanned several counties. The pursuit ended dramatically in San Diego when the man drove into the San Ysidro port of entry and tried to enter Mexico.

While some details remain unclear, reports indicate that shots were fired during the attempt to stop the man. The local news outlet reported no injuries and that authorities arrested the man.

Videos shared on social media captured the moment when federal officers tried to stop the man, and he is seen driving his vehicle into them.

After processing the scene, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reopened access to the port of entry.

The suspect was wounded during the incident, but officials have not confirmed their identity, nationality, or the exact extent of potential criminal charges as the investigation remains ongoing under federal oversight.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.