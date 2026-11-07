Up to 500 Migrants Cross into Mexico Headed to U.S. Border After Democrat Victories

A new migrant caravan crossed Mexico’s southern border from Guatemala on Friday with plans to move north to the U.S. southern border. The move predictably follows Democratic takeovers of the U.S. House and Senate, and, in particular, the office of the Texas Governor.

Reports out of Mexico indicate that between 300 and 500 migrants crossed the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge from Guatemala into Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Friday. The migrant caravan then began its trek north to the municipality of Suchiate.

Independent journalist Julio Rosas reposted the Diario del Sur post on X, adding, “With Dems winning the midterms, migrants will start making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border and wait until Trump’s policies go away. Whether that happens after 2028 is up to American voters.”

In Mid-October, Breitbart Texas reported on another migrant caravan that crossed shortly after it became apparent that Republicans could lose the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

The migrant caravan, composed mostly of Central American migrants, left Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala on Tuesday. Initially calling itself “Caravana Sin Fronteras”, or “Caravan Without Borders”, the group took on the name “Fe y Esperanza #2”, or “Faith and Hope #2”, paying homage to an earlier caravan dissolved by Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM).

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security quickly responded, saying, “There is absolutely ZERO chance this caravan will be allowed into the United States.”

Julio Rosas, an independent journalist who publishes at MostlyPeaceful.media, spoke with some members of that caravan who said they were hopeful Democrats would win the midterms. The caravan members’ testimony lays bare that their reason for entry is far from any qualifying hardship that might bolster an asylum claim.

Some within that caravan are also reported to be migrants who have been deported in recent months. Migrants in this category face stiff criminal penalties for entering the United States after a formal removal. The offense is a felony under federal law and can result in fines and up to two years in prison for a first offense, or up to 20 years for those with an aggravated felony conviction on their record.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.