Mexico Captures Top Cartel Boss, 19 Gunmen After Shootout

Authorities in Mexico announced the arrest of a top terrorist cartel boss in the western state of Jalisco after a fierce shootout. In that shootout, the feared crime boss was injured and had to be rushed to a local hospital, where he remains under heavy guard. Authorities also arrested 19 of his gunmen and close allies.

The arrest happened on Sunday in Zapopan, Jalisco, where Mexican security forces sent out a large-scale deployment to capture Rafael “R2” Alvarez Ayala, the current leader of the “Rs” cell of the terrorist organization Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Security cabinet revealed that Mexico’s Navy infantrymen tracked the cartel boss down to a restaurant in Zapopan during the attempt to serve a warrant. When the troops arrived at the location, his security forces clashed with authorities, setting off a fierce shootout in which one naval infantryman sustained a minor injury from a gunshot.

It was in that shootout that Alvarez sustained various gunshot wounds. After the confrontation, military personnel rushed Alvarez to a local hospital and arrested his gunmen.

Mexico’s top security official Omar Garcia Harfuch announced the arrest on social media.

The man known as R2 inherited control of the Rs after his brother, Ramon Angeles “R1” Alvarez Ayala, was arrested. Mexican troops arrested R1 earlier this year, Breitbart Texas reported.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, R2 is wanted for several crimes, including his connection with the murder of Carlos Manzo, a mayor in Michoacan. The mayor gained fame for openly fighting cartels and calling for them to be designated as terrorists in Mexico.

R2 is also wanted on weapons charges, several other murders in Mexico, organized crime, and drug trafficking charges. The terrorist was arrested and jailed in 2014 and 2022. Because of Mexico’s corrupt legal system, he managed to regain his freedom under suspicious circumstances.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.