Two American citizens and an illegal alien from Mexico will spend a combined 39.5 years in federal prison after being sentenced for their roles in a firearms trafficking conspiracy authorities say was linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Authorities began investigating the three in August 2024.

On Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses sentenced 39-year-old Edgar Josue Montelongo-Loera of Dallas to 180 months in prison for his role in the gun trafficking scheme. Reymundo Hernandez-Nino, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, received 150 months in prison for his actions. His wife and the sister of Montelongo-Loera, 31-year-old Kenia Lizbeth Montelongo, received 144 months in prison for her role in the criminal enterprise.

According to court documents, authorities arrested Montelongo-Loera two days after a co-conspirator was arrested during an outbound inspection at the Eagle Pass International Bridge on July 12, 2025. A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) search of his vehicle revealed eight handguns and 19 magazines concealed within the vehicle.

The co-conspirator, identified as Jose De La Cruz-Cardoza, 52, of Piedras Negras, Mexico, told authorities at the time he would be paid between $150 and $200 for each firearm he smuggled to Mexico. He admitted to smuggling firearms to Mexico on approximately 10 to 12 previous occasions. De La Cruz-Cardoza pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms in September.

Within days of the arrest of Montelongo-Loera, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), together with the San Antonio Police Department and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, executed a search warrant for the San Antonio residence of illegal alien and co-conspirator Reymundo Hernandez-Nino.

At the residence, court documents show a total of 24 firearms were recovered, including several handguns, AR-15-style rifles, and a shotgun. ATF also recovered more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition and multiple sets of body armor during the search. Based on other evidence obtained during the investigation, ATF determined that the weapons, ammunition, and other items seized were bound for a Mexican drug cartel.

Photographs provided by the United States Attorney’s Office of the home searched by authorities in San Antonio show the weapons cache seized and multiple Santa Muerte statues used as part of a shrine to the Mexican folk saint figure. The Santa Muerte figure is depicted as a skeletal woman in a dark robe and has been widely adopted by cartels as a symbol of protection and power and an acceptance of death in popular cartel culture.

During the investigation, authorities received information implicating Montelongo-Loera’s sister, who is married to Hernandez-Nino. The information revealed that Kenia Montelongo purchased multiple firearms, including seven .380-caliber pistols and one .22-caliber pistol, between May and July 2024. Within days of purchasing firearms, evidence showed Kenia crossed into Mexico through Laredo, according to court documents.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas commented on the sentencing of the last three weapons traffickers associated with the scheme, saying, “These three sentencings bring to a close a massive case involving ten conspirators who smuggled more than 200 weapons into Mexico.”

“This activity is orchestrated by cartels, and the weapons being trafficked across the border are in direct support of organized criminal activity,” Simmons added. “Specifically, these weapons are used by cartels to terrorize Mexican citizens and wage war with law enforcement in an effort to maintain control of drug trafficking and human smuggling routes.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before retiring, he served as Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.