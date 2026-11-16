Mexican Musician Arrested For Singing Cartel Songs in Concert

A Mexican musician known for singing cartel-themed songs is facing charges after a high-profile arrest. Police canceled one of his performances in central Mexico after he allegedly performed songs deemed prohibited.

This weekend, Gabito Ballesteros, a rising musician in the Corridos Tumbados genre, was set to perform in Querétaro at the city’s yearly Cattleman’s Expo. Querétaro is one of several states in Mexico that have implemented laws prohibiting the performances of cartel-themed songs that promote violence, cartels, or the criminal lifestyle.

According to a statement from the Cattlemen’s Expo, each artist was required to submit a list of themes before performing, and all, including Ballesteros, had agreed to abide by the rules as part of their contract.

During his performance, the musician sang one song not on the list and was warned to stick to the agreement or face consequences. The musician then performed a second cartel-themed song, at which point even organizers canceled the event, and state police shut down the venue.

Local news reports revealed that authorities detained his security detail and Ballesteros barricaded himself in his travel van. After a standoff, authorities reportedly used tear gas to force the musician out and arrested him. Ballesteros posted a live video on social media with his version of events, claiming the songs he performed were not on the prohibited list and that he does not promote violence.

The arrest in Queretaro sparked national controversy over issues of censorship. Mexican politicians have been pushing for banning music that portrays cartel figures as heroes.

In recent years, cartel music has moved from the underground to the mainstream, with musicians like Peso Pluma performing with Ballesteros and sharing the stage with well-known international artists.

In some cases, the links between music and cartels go beyond lyrics. In August 2025, Breitbart Texas reported on Ricardo Hernandez Medrano, a musician known as El Makabelico, who performed exclusively for the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and was allegedly using his music to launder money for the criminal organization. The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned El Makabelico, identifying him as an actual associate of the cartel, and had his music removed from all streaming platforms as part of the sanctions.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.