The regional boss for the Gulf Cartel in the capital of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas suffered a gunshot injury while he and his gunmen clashed with police in an attempt to escape capture. The resistance proved futile as authorities successfully arrested him and placed him under heavy guard in a local hospital.

The clash took place on Monday afternoon in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas, when Mexican military forces tried to arrest Heriberto “El Bazan” Bazan Rodriguez, the regional plaza boss for the Gulf Cartel. During the operation, El Bazan and his gunmen tried to escape, leading to a chase and shootout with military forces.

In the exchange of gunfire, authorities wounded one of the gunmen and El Bazan as they managed to escape; however, soon after, the two individuals pulled into a local hospital requesting medical care. Emergency medical personnel tended to the two wounded men on the sidewalk before moving them inside to the hospital, where they were placed under heavy guard by members of Mexico’s Navy.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexican federal authorities revealed that El Bazan had been running the Gulf Cartel cell in Ciudad Victoria for some time now, being directly responsible for the ongoing wave of violence and extortion in the city.

El Bazan has been a long-time commander with the Gulf Cartel, with his criminal activities dating back before 2018, when he and Emiliano “El Jumex” Gonzalez Beaz took over the south side of Tamaulipas and controlled sea and land routes for smuggling drugs and fuel. Both men had been arrested in 2018, with El Jumex being murdered inside a prison in Matamoros in 2019, and El Bazan getting his freedom months later under suspicious judicial rulings. Upon his release, El Bazan resumed his criminal activities and is directly responsible for the wave of extortion in Ciudad Victoria.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.