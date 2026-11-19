U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a cache of weapons, ammunition, and drugs during an attempt to smuggle the items from Texas into Mexico. The interdiction and seizure took place this week at the Del Rio International Bridge as a driver attempted to cross the bridge into Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila.

CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge observed a 2026 Ford Transit Van approaching in the southbound lanes on November 15. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area following an alert from a K-9 team.

A search of the van led to the discovery of 17 weapons, including two .50 caliber high-powered sniper rifles. The officers also found approximately 37,677 rounds of ammunition, 26 magazines, a variety of weapons accessories, and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by CBP officials.

“Stopping the illegal flow of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics requires constant vigilance and a robust, layered enforcement strategy,” Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores told Breitbart in a written statement. “The vigilance and exceptional work of our frontline officers resulted in a massive interception of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and dangerous narcotics.”

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers took the driver into custody. Officials did not disclose the identity or nationality of the alleged weapons smuggler. CBP officers seized the entire cache of weapons, ammunition, and narcotics.

CBP officials added:

CBP, alongside its law enforcement partners and as part of the Homeland Security Task Force, is eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, human smuggling, and drug trafficking networks. The Homeland Security Task Force is the largest campaign in U.S. history against transnational crime. President Trump created the Task Force to bring together over 20 federal agencies and hundreds of state, local, and international partners to create a whole-of-government approach to dismantle transnational criminal organizations.

The Del Rio interception underscores the critical importance of outbound border enforcement in choking off the supply of heavy weaponry and ammunition bound for violent Mexican cartels. By stopping 17 firearms—including military-grade .50 caliber rifles—and nearly 38,000 rounds of ammunition before they could cross into Ciudad Acuña, CBP officers and their state partners prevented a massive arsenal from reaching transnational criminal organizations operating just across the Rio Grande.