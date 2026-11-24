FBI agents arrested a San Gabriel Valley man on a federal criminal complaint alleging he used social media to make violent threats toward Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. FBI agents identified the suspect arrested on Friday as 37-year-old Leonard Michael Fierro of Hacienda Heights.

The criminal complaint alleges Fierro also advocated armed attacks on government facilities and encouraged others to participate in a violent revolution against the United States. Fierro made his initial appearance on Monday in the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles to answer one count of interstate threats.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, the FBI became aware of threatening statements and social media posts Fierro allegedly made on Instagram using the name “hoplite_mike.” The FBI alleges Fierro called for an armed uprising against the United States government. He also called for others to join him in attacks against ICE facilities, federal agents, and other government targets.

One post highlighted by authorities invited followers to assemble on November 5, outside ICE facilities, the White House, and other government buildings to “take up arms” and “overthrow” the government. Fierro allegedly called for an armed mob to storm the Adelanto ICE Processing Center to free detainees.

Investigators working the case learned that Fierro owned a firearm and had purchased approximately 700 rounds of 9mm ammunition between October and November 2026. The complaint alleges Fierro conducted online searches related to tactical equipment, ballistic protection, surveillance countermeasures, bolt cutters, and electronic equipment. Fierro’s searches also included federal facilities and the Adelanto ICE detention center.

Fierro allegedly searched online for information related to specific ICE officers and a leaked database of Department of Homeland Security employees. Authorities executed a search warrant and found several videos stored on his electronic devices discussing initiating a violent revolution, also targeting ICE agents and government facilities.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, investigators discovered a farewell video allegedly made by Fierro in which he discussed his anticipated death and left instructions for family members. In the video, Fierro allegedly stated he expected to be “riddled with bullet holes.”

Investigators searching Fierro’s person, vehicle, and residence located and seized a firearm, 19 loaded magazines, and more than 400 rounds of ammunition. Authorities also recovered tactical body armor, ballistic plates, GPS tracking devices, bolt cutters, and other equipment.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California commented on the arrest of Fierro in a Monday press release, saying, “Threats of violence against federal law enforcement officers is not protected speech.”

“We will aggressively prosecute those who seek to intimidate, harm, or incite violence against the men and women who enforce our nation’s laws,” Essayli said.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.