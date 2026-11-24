The Chinese Embassy in Mexico has been trolling the U.S. Embassy in Mexico over the increased pressure being put on that country to fight drug cartels. The trolling comes at a time when Mexican security forces have been stepping up their efforts to capture cartel figures under pressure from the U.S. government.

The most recent trolling took place this week, when the U.S. Embassy in Mexico posted a video and story about how the production of fentanyl starts in China, the main supplier of precursors that make their way to Mexico and eventually reach the United States.

In their official X account, the Chinese Embassy fired back, criticizing their U.S. counterparts, calling them lazy for posting old stories and then blaming the U.S. demand for drugs for Mexico’s cartel and drug problem.

Late last week, the Chinese Embassy also trolled its U.S. counterparts, directly addressing them and claiming they were twisting facts about international commerce to fit their agenda. The strongly worded post claimed that the U.S. was being irresponsible in blaming others for problems they themselves had caused.

That post was also a direct response to a post from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, where they pointed to the need for international cooperation in ending the threat of cartels and their dangerous drugs.

The social media trolling between official embassy accounts came before and after the presidents of both countries met in Asia for an international discussion where they not only discussed commerce but also security threats and the production of drugs.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.