HOUSTON, Texas — Armed with a warrant and a battering ram, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactical officers breached a Houston apartment following a five-hour standoff to take a barricaded, previously deported criminal alien into custody during an exclusive ride-along with Breitbart Texas.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers assigned to the Houston Field Office’s Delta Team set up surveillance outside an apartment on Houston’s northwest side on Friday morning. The team received information about a previously deported criminal alien residing at the apartment, Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford told Breitbart Texas. Surveillance teams watched the apartment for several days before Friday morning’s arrest attempt to determine his morning habits. Officers learned the man would normally leave his apartment around 10 a.m.

Officers parked an undercover vehicle in a parking space outside the apartment located near Blalock and Kempwood on the city’s northwest side on Friday morning. Shortly before the expected departure time, a man resembling the subject stepped out onto the front porch, looked at the black van, and then went back inside the apartment.

A woman exited the apartment a short time later and approached the surveillance vehicle. She advised them the vehicle was parked in a reserved space and that she would call a tow truck. At that point, the officers determined their cover had been blown, and they moved to another spot nearby to maintain surveillance.

Supervisors contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas in Houston to request an arrest warrant based upon the visual identification of the subject who held up in the apartment.

While waiting for the warrant, Breitbart Texas spoke with Director Bradford about the impact of Houston Mayor John Witmire’s new policy for Houston police officers, which limits cooperation with ICE officers.

Whitmire signed an executive order on November 6, three days after the general election, Breitbart reported.

“It’s to reduce the fear and anxiety, not just in some of our communities but across Houston,” Whitmire said at a press conference broadcast by Houston Public Media. “I do this to begin a healing process, reduce fear and anxiety across our community. I also do this knowing that elections matter.”

“You’ve already seen the mayor in Houston issue an order that HPD is no longer to cooperate with ICE unless they are encountering somebody for a jailable offense,” Bradford explained.

The policy prohibits HPD from contacting ICE regarding individuals stopped for a traffic offense who do not have a jailable offense, the article states. They are directed to ignore ICE administrative warrants that pop up during NCIC background checks.

The subject of this arrest is a prime example of the impact of the new HPD cooperation policy. Bradford explained that despite the subject having a DWI conviction in Houston, a previous deportation (making his illegal re-entry a felony), and an administrative warrant for his arrest, an HPD officer encountering him in a traffic stop would be forced to release him if there was no other pending arrestable offense.

Another example is the MS-13 criminal alien arrested by the ICE Houston Delta Team in a pre-dawn targeted operation on Friday.

Bradford told Breitbart Texas that Grande-Caminos had previously been deported and was convicted of felony illegal re-entry after removal in May 2016. Federal authorities removed him a second time, after which he unlawfully entered the United States a third time on an unknown date and at an unknown location.

Bradford said Grande-Caminos is a picture-perfect example of the type of violent criminal alien that Whitmire is directing his officers to release back onto the streets of Houston

While waiting for the warrant, officers observed the subject coming out onto the porch and looking at their vehicle through the blinds. It appeared the other occupants of the home left in a vehicle.

Officers received the warrant from the U.S. Attorney’s Office about 4 hours later and prepared to enter the apartment and effect the arrest.

Delta team members, armed with a defensive ballistic shield and a kinetic battering ram, lined up in a “stack” to approach the door and force entry if the subject would not open the door. An officer knocked and announced they were police and had a warrant. He paused and repeated the announcement.

The team waited an appropriate amount of time for the subject to come to the one-bedroom apartment door. Hearing no response, the lead officer instructed the teammate to use the ram to open the door.

The team began their tactical entry and tossed a flashbang into the apartment to disorient the subject. The team quickly moved inside and took the subject into custody without incident.

A few seconds later, the team emerged from the apartment with the handcuffed subject, who appeared to be unharmed. The officers escorted him to an ICE vehicle where he was searched, shackled, and positively identified.

The officers identified the subject as 39-year-old Samuel Zamorano Correa, a previously deported criminal alien from Mexico. A criminal history report revealed a DWI conviction in Harris County in December 2009, officials stated. Following his conviction, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released Zamorano to the custody of ERO officers, who removed him to Mexico on February 5, 2010.

Officials stated that Zamorano illegally re-entered the United States at an unknown time and place, and they had no further contact with him until his arrest on November 20.

Officers transported the Mexican illegal alien to the ICE Detention Center in Montgomery County, where he will remain pending removal to Mexico.

Friday’s five-hour standoff and tactical breach highlight the growing operational burden placed on federal agents under Houston’s new non-cooperation rules. Because City Hall’s executive order bars local officers from alerting ICE during routine traffic stops—even when an NCIC check flags an active removal warrant and a prior DWI conviction—federal tactical teams are forced to deploy surveillance units, obtain judicial warrants, and execute high-risk apartment entries to remove previously deported criminal aliens one by one.