Robotics Engineer Compares Silicon Valley to Soviet Union

Anton Troynikov, a robotics engineer who apparently has worked in the San Francisco Bay Area, launched a series of hilarious viral tweets on Thursday comparing Silicon Valley to the former Soviet Union.

Things that happen in Silicon Valley and also the Soviet Union: – waiting years to receive a car you ordered, to find that it’s of poor workmanship and quality – promises of colonizing the solar system while you toil in drudgery day in, day out — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– living five adults to a two room apartment – being told you are constructing utopia while the system crumbles around you — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– ‘totally not illegal taxi’ taxis by private citizens moonlighting to make ends meet – everything slaved to the needs of the military-industrial complex — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– mandatory workplace political education – productivity largely falsified to satisfy appearance of sponsoring elites — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– deviation from mainstream narrative carries heavy social and political consequences – networked computers exist but they’re really bad — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– Henry Kissinger visits sometimes for some reason — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– elite power struggles result in massive collateral damage, sometimes purges – failures are bizarrely upheld as triumphs — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– otherwise extremely intelligent people just turning the crank because it’s the only way to get ahead — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– the plight of the working class is discussed mainly by people who do no work — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– the United States as a whole is depicted as evil by default — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– the currency most people are talking about is fake and worthless — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018

– the economy is centrally planned, using opaque algorithms not fully understood by their users — Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 6, 2018

Troynikov was, of course, joking: there are fundamental differences between Silicon Valley and the Soviet Union. For example, one is a one-party state known for punishing political dissidents with exile. The other is a country that no longer exists.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Troynikov is currently based in Munich, Germany.

