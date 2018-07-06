Robotics Engineer Compares Silicon Valley to Soviet Union

Anton Troynikov, a robotics engineer who apparently has worked in the San Francisco Bay Area, launched a series of hilarious viral tweets on Thursday comparing Silicon Valley to the former Soviet Union.

Troynikov was, of course, joking: there are fundamental differences between Silicon Valley and the Soviet Union. For example, one is a one-party state known for punishing political dissidents with exile. The other is a country that no longer exists.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Troynikov is currently based in Munich, Germany.

