VIDEO: Suspects Pummel 92-Year-Old Man with Brick in Southern Los Angeles

Authorities in Southern Los Angeles are searching for multiple suspects shown in a video using a brick to brutally beat a 92-year-old man to the ground on Wednesday.

The victim, Rodolfo Rodriguez, went for a walk around the block after dinner when a woman with a young child confronted him, KTLA reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said the woman allegedly confronted the elderly man because he bumped into the child.

Investigators said the woman and several men began attacking Rodriguez with the piece of concrete.

“The woman pushed him and dropped him. She took the block of concrete and hit him in his head many times. That’s why it was very bad,” the witness who took the video of the incident told KABC.

The beating left Rodriguez with several injuries, including a bruised and battered face, a broken cheekbone, head injuries, and bruised ribs.

“He’s an old guy. Nobody shouldn’t even harm him ’cause I wouldn’t want to see nobody hurting my father or mother. I wouldn’t want to see somebody jump on an older guy like that,” neighbor Margie Morris told KABC.

Authorities are on the lookout for five suspects–four men and the one woman in the video, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy D’Angelo Robinson.

Rodriguez’s family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses. As of Saturday afternoon, the page raised more than $14,000.