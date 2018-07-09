Report: CA ‘Assault Weapons’ Registration Page Sharing Personal Information

The California DOJ’s “assault weapons” registration page reportedly gave the personal information of some firearm owners to other individuals.

Breitbart News reported that the deadline for registering “bullet button assault weapons” was 11:59:59 pm on June 30. That deadline has come and gone and some registrants were reportedly given broad access to the personal information of others.

The NRA-ILA reports:

There have been confirmed reports of individuals attempting to register their firearms who were improperly given access to the account information associated with another individual, due to a complete breakdown of CA DOJ’s registration application system. In some cases, the system allowed users to see all the personal information (including home address, telephone number, email, and Driver’s License number) for another user and all the information that user had submitted for registering their firearms as “assault weapons”—including the firearms make/model/serial number and all of the photos and attachments to the user’s registration application.

California has released information from a firearm database before. On January 19, 2017, Breitbart news reported that the state released the personal information 3,500 firearm instructors in the state. The data was shared in October 2016 but the state did not alert the instructors until December 28, 2016.

