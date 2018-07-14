Kim Kardashian Lobbies Gov. Jerry Brown Over Prison Reform

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is asking California Gov. Jerry Brown to sign a bill, Assembly Bill 2550, that aims to protect the rights of female prison inmates.

“The [women] I met at CA Women’s Institution are still on my mind and in my heart,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I do hope @GovBrown will sign AB2550 to grant #DignityForIncarceratedWomen #cut50.”

AB 2550 would would limit the ability of male prison guards to contact female prisoners, including banning them from entering areas where female inmates could be “in a state of undress”; preventing them from conducting pat-down searches on women inmates; and mandating that male prison guards announce their presence when entering female housing areas.

Kardashian made the appeal to Brown several weeks after she met with President Donald Trump at the White House to request he pardon Alice Maria Johnson, a 62-year-old great grandmother who had been serving a life sentence for non-violent drug offenses that were committed in 1997.

AB 2550, which was introduced by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego), states: “This bill would prohibit male correctional officers from conducting a pat down search of a female inmate unless the prisoner presents a risk of immediate harm to herself or others or risk of escape and there is not a female correctional officer available to conduct the search.”

The bipartisan bill is co-authored by Assembly Members Frank Bigelow (R-Sierra Nevada), Rob Bonta (D-East Bay), Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), Bill Quirk (D-East Bay, Elise Reyes (D-Inland Empire), and state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-CA).

Last month, Kardashian reportedly called on Gov. Brown to intervene in the case of Kevin Cooper, a death row inmate who is fighting to take a DNA test that could prove his innocence.

