San Francisco Opens Non-Citizen Voting in School Board Elections

San Francisco’s Department of Elections has begun registering non-U.S. citizens to vote in the city’s school board elections.

As Bay Area public radio station KQED reported, San Francisco voters passed Proposition N in 2016, giving non-citizens the ability to vote in some local elections. Similar measures had failed on two previous attempts.

Non-citizen voting in school board elections has also been approved in Chicago, Illinois, and Cambridge, Massachusets, according to CBS San Francisco.

Foreign citizens looking to vote in the upcoming October 22 San Francisco Board of Education election must meet eligibility requirements as laid out by the city’s Department of Elections:

If you are not a United States citizen and meet the requirements below, you may register and vote in the San Francisco School Board election on November 6, 2018.

Resident of San Francisco and do not plan to move before November 6, 2018

At least 18 years old on November 6, 2018

Parent, legal guardian, or caregiver* of a child under 19

Not in state or federal prison, or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Notably, illegal aliens are eligible to vote. The Department of Elections website warns that information supplied during voter registration may be shared with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It adds: “In addition, if you apply for naturalization, you will be asked whether you have ever registered or voted in a federal, state, or local election in the United States.”

“Dozens of parents, politicians and community activists gathered to celebrate the opening of voter registration for noncitizens in front of City Hall on Monday,” KQED reported.

“Free public education” has driven many of those now in San Francisco’s public school system to the U.S. from other countries according to Supervisor Sandra Fewer who has strongly pushed voting for non-citizens according to KQED. Fewer was serving on the school board when she pushed for non-citizen voting under Prop N.

Fewer, now on the Board of Supervisors, has pushed for San Francisco to spend $500,000 per year to warn illegal aliens that if they do register to vote, the federal authorities may take notice, the San Francisco Chronicle reported in May.

