Gabby Giffords Trying to Help Gun Control Democrat Win Republican Congressional Seat

Gabby Giffords is campaigning in hopes of helping a gun control Democrat win what has been a solid pro-Second Amendment Congressional seat in California 49.

On January 10, 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-CA-49) announcement that he would not seek a 10th term, thereby opening the seat for other candidates this November. Those candidates are Diane Harkey (R) and Mark Levin (D). Harkey would continue Issa’s pro-Second Amendment stance while Levin would seek further restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

The San Clemente Times reports that Gabby Giffords spoke in support of Levin at small event on July 17. She urged fellow gun control proponents to continue pressing for gun laws, saying, “We must never stop fighting. Be bold, be courageous; the nation is counting on you.”

Giffords became a vocal gun control proponent after being wounded by a gunman on January 8, 2011. And following the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School she and her husband, Mark Kelly, began a high profile campaign for background checks.

Giffords’ attacker passed a background check for the gun he used against her on January 8, 2011.

