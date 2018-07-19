Source: Whoopi Goldberg Told Judge Jeanine Pirro to ‘Get the F*** Out’ of ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s The View, threw Fox News host and author of Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, Judge Jeanine Pirro off the set of the show and allegedly told her to “get the f*** out of here” after a heated, off-camera exchange on the daytime show on Thursday.

“She’s never ever been treated with such disrespect in her whole career,” a source that was present for the exchange which took place backstage after the show, told Breitbart News. “She’s fought for women, battered people, and justice. And to be treated that way is just awful.”

The conversation began to escalate during the second half of the show, when Pirro claimed that Goldberg had “Trump derangement syndrome,” to which Goldberg asked, “Are you talking to me?”. Pirro said, “Yes.”

“Listen, I don’t have Trump derangement [syndrome],” Goldberg shot back. “Let me tell you what I have. I’m tired of people starting a conversation with, ‘Mexicans are liars and rapists.”

She continued, “I’m 62-years-old. There have been a lot of people in office that I haven’t agreed with. But I have never, ever seen anything like this. I have never seen anybody whip up such hate. I have never seen anybody be so dismissive.”

Goldberg then transitioned into discussing “the deep state,” asking Pirro, “One of the things that you talk about a lot, and I’m curios about it, is the deep state. How long has the deep state been there? And who’s running it?”

Pirro said she wanted to answer Goldberg’s question, but wanted to address her earlier statement first.

“You know what’s horrible?” Pirro asked Goldberg, speaking through interruptions. “When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens. What’s horrible is we have sanctuary cities.”

Goldberg responded, “What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people!”

“No, No,” Pirro said.

“Say goodbye, honey. Bye. I’m done,” Goldberg said to applause from the audience.

One of the co-hosts then proceeded to end the segment. Pirro turned to Goldberg and said “wow!”

The source told Breitbart News that Goldberg had stormed off stage after she said, “I’m done,” but that was not shown on TV. Instead, the audience viewing from home saw a cover of Pirro’s book.

Meanwhile, backstage, the exchange allegedly intensified.

“Pirro then said, you know, I’ve been fighting for justice my whole life and for women. And then Whoopi is screaming in her face and saying, ‘F*** you! Get the f*** out of here!'” the source told Breitbart News.

“Pirro then said, “Did you just tell me to get the fuck out of here?” Whoopi said, “Yes!” Pirro and her team then left.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.