Abolish ICE Activists Execute ‘Donald Trump’ with Guillotine

“Abolish ICE PDX,” an anarchist group based in Oregon, publicly executed an effigy of President Donald Trump in Portland on Tuesday using a mock guillotine and replicating one of those most familiar scenes from the French Revolution.

Far-Left Watch noted in its own coverage of the incident: “[T]his theme of wishing to publicly execute ideological opponents borrows from the French Revolution and is alarmingly prevalent in far-left circles.”

The event was captured on Periscope.

The effigy was a piñata of Trump, of the kind that has been on sale for the past three years. The sign on the guillotine read, “Brick by brick, wall by wall, we will make the border fall,” in red paint, which looked like blood. The group sealed the sign with the Anarchist symbol — a capital “A,” circled.

https://www.pscp.tv/w/1MYGNqNRmRNKw

Supporters of the anarchist group stood by the side of the road and chanted, “Abolish ICE!” as a song titled “The Guillotine” by a group named “The Coup” played in the background as organizers staged the mock execution.

“Off with his head!” the “executioners” shouted, before decapitating the “Trump” doll, which followed with candy pouring out of the piñata.

A shirtless man, holding a guitar, took one of “Trump’s” legs and tossed it while shouting “yyyaaaaa.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted on a resolution to support ICE. Many left-wing Democrats, including Rep. Marc Pocan (D-WI), who sponsored the House’s only “Abolish ICE” bill, voted “present,” as did most of his Democratic colleagues.

Last week, State Sen. Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles) won the endorsement of California’s Democratic Party over longtime Democratic incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on an “abolish ICE” platform.

In fact, as Breitbart News noted, “on the eve of the endorsement vote, De Léon hosted an ‘ABOLISH ICE CREAM SOCIAL’ for members of the California Democratic Party executive board.”

