Tom Steyer Renews Call for Impeachment After Trump-Putin Summit

Billionaire left-wing mega-donor Tom Steyer is renewing his push for Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump after the midterm elections in November, following last week’s meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Steyer funds the “Need to Impeach” campaign, spending millions of dollars on advertisements calling for the president to be impeached. He has gathered millions of signatures on petitions to impeach the president, and argues that Democrats cannot win in November unless they push to impeach Trump.

His latest advertisement features the Old North Church in Boston, where the American colonials warned about the British attack in the opening skirmish of the Revolutionary War.

Steyer intones, over ominous music: Today we have to acknowledge what our president won’t: our democracy is under attack again.

“Donald Trump praises Vladimir Putin and meets with him on foreign soil while rejecting our own law enforcement officials who say Putin launched a hostile attack on our last election, and is planning to do it again this year.

He continues: “Is Trump again getting played by Putin? Or is he conspiring with a man who helped put him in office? If Paul Revere and other patriots had waited to act until it was safe or politically correct, we would never have the country we have today.”

Steer appeared on MSNBC on Friday and told host Ali Velshi that Trump’s “disgraceful behavior in Helsinki” boosted the case for impeachment. He said the press conference in Helsinki showed a president “absolutely betraying his own country.”

Steyer, who is thought to be considering a presidential bid, cast impeachment as a matter of “patriotism, not partisanship.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.