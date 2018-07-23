Pelosi: Trump ‘Sold Out Our Democracy’ Because Putin Has ‘Blackmail’ on Him

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Monday evening that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s has “blackmail” on President Donald Trump, and that is why Trump “sold out” America last week in Helsinki, Finland.

Pelosi made her comments after she announced that “Democrats are introducing a resolution to condemn the president’s failure to stand up to Putin for his attacks on our elections, on our democracy.”

Pelosi acknowledged that Republicans will not seriously consider bringing up the resolution, which Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eliot Engel (D-NY) authored, for a vote and added that Democrats were simply asking Republicans to just “do something” about Trump.

“What do the Russians have on Donald Trump?… Politically, personally, or financially, whatever it is… it’s blackmail we cannot afford as a country, as a democracy, as a leader in the world,” Pelosi continued, blaming House Republicans for being “complicit” in Trump’s “betrayal of America.”

Pelosi insisted that Trump “sold out our democracy” at last week’s Helsinki Summit, which she claimed was “damaging, destructive, and disgraceful.”