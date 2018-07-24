‘March for Our Lives’ Hosts Gun Control Barbecue in West Oakland

Six survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, hosted a gun control barbecue in West Oakland, California, to register voters for the upcoming midterm elections.

The Associated Press previewed the “March for Our Lives” bus tour on June 4, 2018. They mentioned Parkland student gun control activists “David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, [and] Jaclyn Corin” as driving forces behind the movement. The outlet quoted Gonzalez saying, “We’re working straight through with very minimal breaks because we’re trying to get to as many places as possible, meet as many people as possible. We’re trying to help stop this before it comes to other places because bullets aren’t picky.”

KQED did not mention Hogg, Gonzalez, Kasky, or Corin as part of the West Oakland event. Rather, they named gun control activists from Milwaukee and Houston, as well as members of the Urban Peace movement.

Former Parkland school student Matt Deitsch was present and said, “I just registered two people to vote, and I’m about to eat some good food, and so I’m feeling super American right now.”

Bria Smith of Milwaukee greeted West Oakland residents and said, “When I was growing up, I’d hear gun shots and I’d be accustomed to it. Me and my friends would make jokes about what kind of gun it was, and that shouldn’t be a reality for any children, whether you go to a white suburban high school or a high school that’s in the inner city.”

