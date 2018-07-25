WATCH: LAPD Officers Kill Trader Joe’s Manager in Shootout with Armed Suspect

LAPD officers unintentionally killed a Trader Joe’s manager, 27-year-old Melyda Corado, during a shootout with Gene Evin Atkins on Saturday afternoon.

Following a high-speed chase Atkins crashed just outside the front door of the business, and Corado was coming out of the store in response to the sound of the accident.

The Associated Press reported that LAPD released numerous body cam videos showing Atkins allegedly shooting at officers during the high speed chase in Silver Lake. Officers can be heard restraining themselves, saying, “Do not, do not shoot.” But when Atkins exited his vehicle after the crash, allegedly firing at officers, the officers shot back.

The officers then took cover behind a concrete wall and bullets could be heard hitting a nearby street sign as Atkins allegedly continued to fire.

The front door of the Trader Joe’s opened as police exchanged gunfire with police and it is believed that is was opening for Corado, who turned, went back inside, and collapsed to the floor after being shot.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore expressed condolences to Corado’s family Tuesday, but he made clear that he believes the officers did the right thing by returning fire.

LAIST quoted Moore saying, “As chief of police, I believe it’s what they needed to do to defend the people of Los Angeles, defend the people in that store and defend themselves.”

Atrins was wounded and apprehended. He is being held on an $18.7 million bond.

