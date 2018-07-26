Kamala Harris: Must Think of Illegal Immigrant Children ‘as Being Our Own’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) blasted President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance enforcement policy on Thursday as the “ultimate act of inhumanity” and claimed illegal immigrant kids at the border are the “children of all of us.”

“This is about saying we are a community of people and that the children of any one of us is the children of all of us. These are our children,” Harris told demonstrators who were protesting the separation of families at the border. “That’s who we are… We should each think of them as being our own and we should treat them that way.”

Harris added that the love that a parent has for their child is the “purest form of love” that must be honored, respected, and understood.

The California Democrat, who has accused the Trump administration of committing human rights abuses at the border, said Trump’s zero-tolerance policy has put illegal immigrant children in “prisons.”

Harris has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s immigration policies as the potential 2020 contender has been aligning herself with potential left-wing primary voters who are embracing identity politics even more during Trump’s presidency.

As FiveThirtyEight recently noted, “Harris can’t take the Obama ‘Kumbaya’ route to the White House” because Democrats are “perhaps further to the left” on issues like race and immigration than they were even two years ago.