Republicans Prepare to Pour Millions Into California Congressional Races

Republicans are pouring millions of dollars into close California congressional races with just 100 days left until the highly-anticipated midterm elections in November.

Democrats have targeted seven key districts in the Golden State where Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and a Republican currently holds the congressional seat.

“We have the resources to protect and strengthen our Republican majorities in Congress,” Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), reportedly said in a statement. She expressed her confidence and belief in the GOP’s effort to “elect more Republicans so President Trump can continue to deliver for the American people.”

Several days after the Democrats announced that they had out-raised Republicans in 10 of California’s 14 Republican-held congressional districts, President Donald Trump and the RNC announced that they are sending money — $8 million — from his 2020 re-election campaign to nearly 100 Republican congressional and Senate candidates.

“President Trump needs more elected leaders in Congress to help him implement his America First agenda and together, I’m confident we can deliver,” Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “The President authorized this support for the GOP committees and candidates because he is committed to supporting the NRSC, NRCC, and congressional candidates who will work with him as we make America great again.”

Democrats have the momentum of the so-called “Resistance” behind them, and what the party is calling a “blue wave.” However, in in May, House Minority leader Sen. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she believed a Democratic victory — if it should happen — will be more like “small droplets of water.”

“This is not going to be big margins,” Pelosi said during an event in Iowa. “It is going to be small margins in many places.”

Pelosi would likely return as Speaker of the House if Democrats win in November.

The San Francisco Chronicle notes that a Democratic victory could also give Democrats “a chance to quash many of Trump’s efforts to change environmental policies and regulations he argues have hurt both businesses and the national economy.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.