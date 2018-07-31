Kamala Harris Boosts Her Profile Ahead of Potential Presidential Run

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who made her political mark while serving as California’s attorney general, appears to be preparing herself for a presidential run — though she is not expected to announce a bid immediately after the November midterm elections.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports: “Harris, who early on seized on the power of social media, already is spending more on Facebook ads than any other senator,” and “she will also hit the campaign trail for her Senate colleagues, taking her into important primary states.”

Harris reportedly spent over $600,000 on web advertising and digital campaign consulting in the first quarter of 2018 alone.

The Chronicle further noted that a study by researchers at New York University found that she spent more than $134,000 on Facebook ads from May to early July.

An unnamed Harris confidant told the Chronicle,” Look at where Democrats get their money — it’s San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles — and she has ties to the money in all three of those cities.”

More indicative of a future presidential run than anything else could be the January release of Harris’s second book, titled, Speaking Truth: Hard Facts and Hope for America’s Future.

Harris wrote her first book, Smart on Crime, in 2009, before successfully running for California attorney general.

In addition to her books, Harris has a strong grassroots campaign which has helped her raise money in similar fashion to former presidential candidates Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA),who is likely to announce a run at the presidency.

Last year, Warren said, “I’m not running for president.” However, the book tour for her recently published This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class paints a different picture.

