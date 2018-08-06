L.A. Councilman Seeks Ban on ‘3D Weaponry Blueprint Files’ Similar to Ban on ‘Child Porn’

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander is proposing a city-wide ban on the possession, distribution, or download of “3D weaponry print files” that is similar to the ban on “child porn.”

Englander spoke to Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) about his proposed ban, saying, “Essentially, now with the 3D printers, you can download the instructions that simply send a print command … to a 3D printer and you can print virtually any kind of gun, if you can get your hands on the blueprints.”

He said he wants a ban on 3D printers that works similarly to a ban on “child porn.” He said such a ban would mean “you cannot download, possess, distribute, sell, these digital files, and if you do, and they’re in your possession, in the city of LA, it would become a misdemeanor.”

The host asked Englander, “So just having the files on your computer would make it misdemeanor?”

Englander replied, “Yes, because that’s how dangerous this type of weaponry is.”

He tweeted about his proposed ban on Friday:

Today I introduced legislation making the possession, download, or distribution of 3D printed weaponry blueprint files a misdemeanor in LA. With the emergence of technology expanding the accessibility of such weapons, we must craft legislation to counter these emerging threats. pic.twitter.com/kjSO5WTC9k — Mitchell Englander (@Mitch_Englander) August 3, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.