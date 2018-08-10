Gun Groups that Posted 3D Print Files Say Facebook, Amazon Censored Them

Gun groups that posted 3D print files for guns and gun parts claim they have been censored by Facebook and Amazon.

On August 1, 2018, Breitbart News reported that a coalition of gun rights groups posted files to the internet, saying “code is free speech.” That coalition now says Facebook blocked the site on which the downloads are available and Amazon removed the site from its servers.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that gun rights coalition publishing the files consisted of the Firearms Policy Coalition, Calguns Foundation, Firearms Policy Foundation, and the California Association of Federal Firearms Licenses.

Firearms Policy Coalition’s Brandon Combs commented on the alleged censorship, saying:

It was humans involved with Amazon just like in Facebook. This is not an algorithm-based issue, they were making human policy decisions. And the issue at Amazon is not done yet. It’s been escalated, and frankly I think many enterprise-clients view this as troubling because [it’s one thing] if you have legal speech that is simply protected and somebody files a complaint, but if it’s just as simple as saying ‘unwanted content’ to take down an instance at AWS [Amazon Web Services], then nobody’s safe.

On August 6 Breitbart News reported that Facebook banned Alex Jones’ Infowars from its social media platform, but retained Antifa and Louis Farrakhan.

On August 7 Breitbart News reported that Facebook is seeking bank customers’ financial information at a time when banks, credit card processors, and other financial companies are severing ties and/or placing tighter regulations on gun manufacturers, gun sellers, and gun rights organizations.

For example, NBC Los Angeles reports Bank of America will no longer offer “financing to companies that make AR-style guns” and Citibank has made clear their gun store customers must implement Citibank-approved gun controls in order to continue doing business with the financial institution.

