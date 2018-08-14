Burial at Sea for USMC Silver Star Recipient Who Served in Three Wars

Marine Corps aviator Robert Berry Sinclair died at age 96 on July 14, 2018, and was buried at sea off the coast of California’s Dana Point on August 13.

Sinclair, a Silver Star recipient, served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

The Orange County Register reports that approximately “60 family members, friends and military veterans” boarded a boat and traveled out two miles from shore for the ceremony. The family members each spread of portion of Sinclair’s ashes at sea.

Dana Point Mayor Rick Viczorek, who is also a Marine Corps Reserves lieutenant colonel, attended the ceremony and said, according to the Register: “He was a great American, a great Marine and Dana Point resident. In the Marine Corps, we’re all about history and those that have gone before us. This is a Marine from World War II — a member of the Greatest Generation who fought in three wars. I’m thankful for them allowing me to be part of it. He won the Silver Star.”

An honor guard from Camp Pendleton gave a Sinclair a 21-gun salute aboard the boat, and a folded flag was handed to Sinclair’s wife.

Sinclair was also “awarded two Legion of Merits, the Distinguished Flying Cross and 18 Air Medals during his tours of duty.”

The Silver Star is “the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the United States Armed Forces. It is awarded for gallantry in action,” according to the Department of Defense.

