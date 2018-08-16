Drunk Hit-and-Run Illegal Alien Gets 15-to-Life for Brutal Murder of Homeless Man

Illegal alien Esteysi Sanchez received 15-years-to-life in prison on Wednesday for ramming into a homeless man, sending him through her windshield, causing his leg to separate from his body, and killing him.

Early on the morning of June 27, 2016, Sanchez was driving drunk on her way home in Oceanside, California, when she left the roadway and slammed in to 69-year-old Jack Tenhulzen. He was struck with such force that he flew out of his pants and shoes, through Sanchez’s windshield, lodging him in the passenger side of the vehicle, and separating his leg from his body. The leg was found on the trunk of the vehicle.

Sanchez drove for close to a mile after hitting Tenhulzen before coming to a stop and abandoning the vehicle. Authorities found Sanchez hiding out at her home two blocks from the scene.

A friend had warned Sanchez before she got in her car to head home from a hotel that she was too drunk to drive, the prosecution told jurors. Her blood alcohol was measured at .18 to .19, more than twice the legal limit.

It took a jury just half a day of deliberation to find Sanchez guilty of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, and hit-and-run.

Tenhulzen’s family took the opportunity to tell the court and Sanchez about Tenhulzen and the impact of Sanchez’s actions on their lives. Tenhulzen’s niece Lisa Francisco said Sanchez broke her heart, according to local Fox5 News. Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce recounted an interruption in the hearing caused by Sanchez’s intense sobbing.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed an immigration hold on Sanchez shortly after the June 2016 murder of Tenhulzen.

