Rapper Young Thug Arrested, Booked on Weapons Possession

Rapper Young Thug–real name, Jeffery Lamar Williams–was arrested in Los Angeles Friday and booked on a weapons charge.

The Associated Press reports that LAPD officer Drake Madison said Young Thug hosted at a party marking he release of his latest album, “Slime Language,” at a Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood. The party was also meant to be a celebration of his 27th birthday.

“Several hundred people” gathered outside Dave & Buster’s, with police making numerous arrests, including the arrest of Young Thug.

Madison indicated that Young Thug was arrested after “officers found a firearm inside his car.”

The Blast reports that one of “Thug’s cars bumped a squad car belonging to the police department. During a subsequent search, several guns were found, including an AK-47. One of the cars was a Rolls Royce.”

After being released from custody, he used an Instagram post to exclaim, “Faster than the officers got off.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.