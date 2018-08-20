Abortion-Industry Backed California Lawmakers Set to Turn Universities into Abortion Vendors

California lawmakers – many whose electoral campaigns have been financially backed by the abortion industry – are poised to turn state universities into abortion vendors.

State Senate Bill 320 – a measure that would mandate all University of California and California State University campus health centers to distribute the drug that induces abortion in campus health centers – is being debated Monday in Sacramento.

Introduced by state Sen. Connie Leyva (D) in February 2017, the bill is based on the notion that abortion is the equivalent of medical care and “is a constitutional right and an integral part of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.”

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court created a right to abortion – though none ever existed in the Constitution – in the case of Roe v. Wade.

However, many warn the state could be opening itself up to major complications for both students and the university system.

“Turning university healthcare centers into abortion vendors will result in students being sent to their dorms after ingesting dangerous, life-ending drugs, to face great personal risk and exposing the schools to huge costs and complications,” said Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins in a statement sent to Breitbart News. “The only ones who truly benefit are abortion vendors, who will make money with no risk and all reward.”

In an op-ed at the Washington Examiner, Lila Rose, president of pro-life group Live Action, writes, “Remember the time when even those who supported abortion could admit that it was such a grave option that it should be ‘rare?’; Now they want to make it as available as Tylenol.”

Hawkins and Rose say the abortion industry, with its most prominent member Planned Parenthood leading the way, has lied about the dangers of drug-induced abortion.

Rose continues:

Planned Parenthood’s website describes the medication abortion as “kind of like having a really heavy, crampy period.” This is not true. The reality is, the procedure is gruesome. Students who take the abortion pill will find themselves in communal dormitory bathrooms in labor, expelling their preborn child alone – often in severe pain and with heavily bleeding for days – with no direct medical supervision on hand. This is the reality of taking RU-486.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency has “received reports of serious adverse events in women who took Mifeprex,” the brand name of RU-486.

FDA notes:

As of December 31, 2017, there were reports of 22 deaths of women associated with Mifeprex since the product was approved in September 200, including two cases of ectopic pregnancy resulting in death; and several cases of severe systemic infection (also called sepsis), including some that were fatal.

Some California State University (CSU) officials have expressed concern about the potential costs for liability insurance, safety, training, and the need for 24-hour telephone availability for medical emergencies associated with drug abortions on campus.

“Currently our CSU health centers offer basic health services, however, the administration of medications still requires a level of expertise that our health center staff may not have,” Toni Molle, a spokeswoman for the CSU chancellor’s office, told CBS News.

Rose also observes the message the abortion industry is sending to college students by pushing the bill is one that is regressive, rather than progressive:

SB 320 … flies in the face of California’s own progressive ideals by telling young women that the price for staying in school is to end the lives of their own babies. This is reminiscent of a dark time in our country’s history, when employers fired pregnant women unless they got abortions. Today, California is creating a similar environment, where college students are told that if they are pregnant, college will be too difficult for them, so they will make it easy to get rid of that baby.

Hawkins’ organization has hosted more than 50 events across the state to educate people about the bill and to testify in opposition to it at legislative hearings.

“Schools should be focused on educating the next generation, not ensuring that it’s easy to end the lives of future generations,” she said. “This proposal creates great risk to women, who will be sent to their dorms to bleed and experience a horrific event, and will expose universities to great risk when tragic consequences occur.”